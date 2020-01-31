Sunny Leone urges people to be 'smart and safe' from the Coronavirus in her latest post with Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone says her fans to not ignore the Coronavirus which is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

Sunny had covered her face because of the Coronavirus. The actress is taking safety precautions from the Coronavirus that has spread all over China and can harm people in other places too. According to reports, it has slipped to India from Wuhan. Recently, Sunny has even said her fans to be smart and safe and not ignore this virus. Posting a picture with Daniel in which they both have covered their mouth with a mask, Sunny wrote, "Safe is the new COOL with @DanielWeber99!! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #BeSafe #India #coronavirus."

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Safe is the new COOL with @DanielWeber99 !!

Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you!

Be smart and be safe! #BeSafe #India #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Gwl8fBCnwz — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. India is said to be at risk after the death toll in China has raised to 132.

