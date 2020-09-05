  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunny Leone walks 14kms in a day; shares it on social media

Sunny Leone went on a hike and she claims she ended up walking 14 kilometres that day!
12802 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone walks 14kms in a day; shares it on social mediaSunny Leone walks 14kms in a day; shares it on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sunny shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a hilly road dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black cycling tights, accessorised by baseball cap, face mask and sneakers.

"From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14km. Lol and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter coronavirus sucks big time!" Sunny captioned the image, which currently has 662K likes on the photo sharing website.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Recently, Sunny and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to artistic indulgence, and made around half a dozen paintings.

The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

Also Read: Sunny Leone nails a 'back flop' as she celebrates 2020 coming to an end soon; WATCH

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement