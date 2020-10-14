Sunny Leone wishes daughter Nisha on her 5th birthday: Hope with your love we can change one person at a time

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her daughter Nisha holding a yellow rose on her birthday.

has a special message for her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who has turned a year older today. The actress’ little angel is celebrating her 5th birthday today. Thus, Sunny took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of Nisha holding a yellow rose. Along with the picture, a voice-over by the birthday girl in the background has been shared by the actress wherein Nisha can be heard saying that on her birthday she wants all the children around the world to stand together against evil.

While sharing the post, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God.

I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world.

For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday.”

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got married in January 2011, and later, the couple adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra. In 2018, the duo welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives via surrogacy.

