Sunny Leone wishes her ‘amazing’ husband Daniel Weber a happy birthday with a heartwarming note

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for her husband Daniel Weber on the occasion of his birthday. She shared a lovely picture with Daniel from the celebration and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the man I love @dirrty99 ! So many things happen within a day/week/month/or year, it’s hard to keep track, but the one thing that’s constant is the love I have for you and the care you spread to everyone! You are an amazing man, father, boss and lover!! Happy Birthday baby love!!”

In a previous chat with Humans of Bombay, Sunny spoke about how she met her husband for the first time. She said, “We met through Daniel’s band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at 1st sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk–there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number and email ID”. She added, “What I liked is that he didn’t call me, but emailed me instead–that’s how we began talking. Coincidentally, I was going to New York, where he lived when he emailed me saying, ‘You’re never going to give me your number, are you?’ Which is when I gave in and he asked me out”.

Take a look:

Speaking about her first date, Sunny said, “I was late for our first date. But like a gentleman, he waited patiently. When I reached and we started talking–there was the violin moment. The whole restaurant disappeared and it was just us. We spoke for three hours–it was like I’d known him forever."

