Sunny Leone's house help's missing daughter has been found; expresses heartfelt gratitude

Today, on November 9, Sunny Leone shared on her social media that the nine-year-old daughter of her house help went missing in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She posted a picture and additional information about the missing child, Anushka Kiran More, on her Instagram account. Now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to inform that the child has been found and expressed her gratitude.

Sunny Leone expresses her gratitude as the missing child of her house help is found

Recently, Sunny Leone shared the good news that they found Anushka, the daughter of their house help, who went missing. She thanked the Mumbai Police and everyone who shared the post, as they successfully found Anushka within 24 hours of her disappearance. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her well-wishers for spreading the news.

Sharing the post, Sunny wrote, “Our prayers have been answered! God is so great! God bless this family!! From the family…. Thank you so much to @mumbaipolice and we got Anushka back after 24 hours of her disappearance thank you to all my well-wishers for sharing the post and making the news viral I thank each and every one from the bottom of my heart.” HAVE A LOOK:

Work front of Sunny Leone

In her recent professional endeavors, Sunny Leone's latest appearance was in renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's recent movie, Kennedy, which had its premiere at Cannes 2023 during a midnight screening. According to reports, the film garnered a standing ovation lasting for seven minutes.

The movie was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. In an interview with News18, Sunny shared her response to the film's positive reception and a standing ovation, saying, “We have been to certain festivals including Cannes and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the response from the audience has been amazing so coming to MAMI was a proud feeling.”

Talking about the film’s plot, Kennedy revolves around a former cop suffering from insomnia (portrayed by Rahul Bhat), seeking redemption. Presumed dead, the ex-cop goes undercover within the corrupt system. In the film, Sunny Leone takes on the role of Charlie.

