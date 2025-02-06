Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer’s release postponed and shoot extended? Here’s what we know

Anticipation is high for the release of Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, according to new reports, the Karan Johar-backed film will no longer premiere on April 18, 2025, as originally planned. A recent update indicates that filming has been extended until March 2025, pushing the movie’s theatrical release to the latter half of the year.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan believe there is room to add more entertaining elements to the film. As a result, they have scheduled an additional shoot focusing on the destination wedding sequences, with the entire cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, expected to participate.

The intention behind this decision is to further refine the film and ensure its success. The source also mentioned that Karan, known for his expertise in this genre, is making every effort to deliver two grand romantic comedies—Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera—set for release in 2025.

The report further revealed that, in addition to a few scenes, the filmmakers are also planning to shoot two songs. With approximately 25 days of filming still left, this has contributed to the movie's delayed release. As a result, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now expected to arrive in theaters in the latter half of 2025.

The upcoming romantic movie was announced earlier this year. The official announcement video was accompanied by a caption for the film's title and release date that read, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his (Tulsi emoji) Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens!"

Written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan, the film is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Notably, Varun and Janhvi are reuniting for the second time after their 2023 film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.