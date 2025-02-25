Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Sanya Malhotra celebrates colorful birthday; co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at jetty smeared in Holi colors: WATCH

Sanya Malhotra is currently the talk of the town, thanks to her recently released OTT film, Mrs. Today, February 25, 2025, turned a year older. But despite spending her big day with friends and family, the actress decided to fulfill her work commitments. But how could she have a dull birthday when she is shooting with stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan? All the actors came together to celebrate Malhotra’s birthday on sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Holi colors.

A while ago, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram stories and dropped a collage of multiple images from the sets of her upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She gave a glimpse of the fun birthday celebration she had on sets of the rom-com. The highlight of her post was the hands of her co-stars, smeared with pink Holi colors. Sharing the post, she penned, “Birthday on set. Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes. Grateful.”

Sanya Malhotra celebrated birthday on set:

Earlier this evening, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai jetty with her co-star, actor-comedian Maniesh Paul. The pink colors on her face and hands make it clear that she had a blast on sets celebrating Sany’s colorful birthday bash.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Mumbai jetty:

Later, Varun Dhawan, who is playing the male lead in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, was also seen exiting the jetty. His hands were also smeared in pink colors, proving he was part of the bash. After clicking selfies with his ardent fans, the star took an auto-rickshaw with his team and left.

Varun Dhawan spotted at Mumbai jetty:

Coming back to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the upcoming movie is penned and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is now expected to arrive in theaters in the latter half of 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that SSKTK will be released on the big screen on April 18, 2025. However, an insider informed Bollywood Hungama that the filming has been extended until March 2025. Hence, the theatrical release of the entertainer has been pushed further.