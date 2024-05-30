Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur unite for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage; first look poster OUT

Avneet Kaur recently made India proud with her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She again treated her fans with lovely news as she is set to feature in the upcoming Luv ki Arrange Marriage co-starring Sunny Singh.

The actress took to her social media account and dropped the first poster of her much-awaited film.

Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh to feature in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

On May 30, a while ago, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared the first poster of her upcoming film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

The poster captures a sweet scene between Avneet and Sunny Singh, showcasing a blossoming romance. It features the two sharing an intimate embrace and a delicate pink rose between them. The chemistry between Avneet and Sunny is captivating as we can see in the poster. While Avneet stunned in a deep pink dress, Sunny was seen donning a soft baby pink dress.

Sharing the poster, she captioned it, "Here’s the Major Reveal Band, baja, baarat aur parivaar! This wedding season, get ready to experience the confusion! #LuvKiArrangeMarriage coming soon, only on #ZEE5."

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by the Bhanushali brothers, Vinod and Kamlesh, alongside Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti.

Avneet Kaur stuns in blue shimmery mini dress at Cannes 2024

On May 24, Avneet Kaur shared a video as she made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In the video, we can see her walking the red carpet and representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Before walking, she bowed down and touched the red carpet, a traditional Indian way of showing respect and seeking blessings. This gesture of the actress won the hearts of the netizens and went viral on social media.

Avneet made heads turn wearing a blue shimmery mini dress that redefined elegance. Her outfit featured intricate beadwork and sequins, adding elements of dazzle to every step she took. The plunging neckline and flowing cape attached to the ensemble were all about drama and boldness.

