Sunny Singh on filming with ‘Adipurush’ costar Prabhas: Four five varieties of food is always there in his van

Sunny Singh is currently filming for his mega venture ‘Adipurush’ which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the leading parts. The actor recently celebrated his birthday on the sets and received warm wishes from the star cast. Speaking about his birthday with HT, Sunny said, “They are good, but boring, aapki sirf age badh jaati hai (laughs). I celebrate it in a simple way. I am with my friends and family, and go to the gurudwara in the morning to pray. I was shooting for Adipurush this time.” Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut.

Speaking on filming Adipurush between lockdowns, Sunny said, “After the second lockdown was lifted, everybody started working and theatres are opening, so it is all good. My pending film, Adipurush is my most-awaited film. We have a few days of shoot left, so we are finishing it. Then I have three-four more films lined up. The year 2022 is going to be great”. Sunny spoke about working with Kriti for the first time and said, “Kriti, like me, is Punjabi, so we have that going. And I learnt so much from Om (Raut, director) sir, he is so intelligent.”

Sunny shared his experience of filming with Prabhas and said, “The best part is that the entire cast is great, everyone fits their character. Prabhas is like an elder brother and we have that chemistry, on and off camera. The best thing about him is that everyone knows he is a star, yet he is so simple. I don’t think he knows he is one. He is humble, and sends food. Four-five varieties of food is always there in his van.”

