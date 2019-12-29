Sunny Singh says Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are very beautiful and attractive

"Ujda Chaman" actor Sunny Singh says he finds actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani "very beautiful and attractive".
"Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are very beautiful and attractive," said Sunny, when asked which actresses he particularly found appealing. Incidentally, Sara was earlier linked to Sunny's frequent co-star and friend Kartik Aaryan. They never confirmed their relationship status.

It seems like the coast is clear. Would Sunny like to ask out Sara, he said: "I am a very shy person, so I won't be able to approach her as others have." On the film front, Sunny will be soon seen in "Jai Mummy Di". Sara, on the other hand, will romance Kartik in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :IANS

