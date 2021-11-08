Sunny Singh showers brother love on Adipurush co star Prabhas: Bond of friendship will remain strong

Adipurush has been one of the most anticipated films this year. Ever since its announcement, cinephiles have been excited to watch the Ramayan-inspired film on the silver screen. Recently, the film completed 100 days of shooting, and actors Prabhas and Sunny Singh were seen celebrating the occasion with the crew. Now, a few hours back, Sunny took to his official Instagram space and posted a sweet selfie with Prabhas from that special day.

Last night, Sunny took to his Instagram space and shared a selfie featuring him with south star Prabhas. Both the Adipurush co-actors can be seen flashing warm smiles at the camera. Sharing this picture with the gram, Sunny also wrote a sweet note for Prabhas as they completed 100 days of shooting Adipurush. His caption read, “@actorprabhas our paths may change as life goes on but the bond of friendship will remain strong. It is overwhelming working with you big brother @actorprabhas 100 days of #adipurush”.

As soon as he shared the picture, fans flooded the post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “Thanks sunny Bro for ur love n kindness towards prabhas. U have also made ud ur fans forever”, while another said, “Thanks for those words Sunny bro”. A third fan’s comment read, “Can’t wait for film”.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the leads is inspired by the mythology of Ramayana. While Prabhas will essay the role of Adipurush, Kriti will be seen as Janaki and Saif will be portraying the role of Lankesh. The Om Raut directorial is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles and is being made in both Telugu and Hindi. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

