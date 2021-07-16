Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty Kundra stuns in bright lehenga; Don't miss the pinwheel in her hand
On Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty posted a happy picture in a multi-coloured outfit holding a pinwheel.
On Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty posted a happy picture in a multi-coloured outfit holding a pinwheel.
"Happiness has a language of its own. Sometimes, it's just holding a pinwheel," wrote Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram page.
In the picture post, the actress looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured flair skirt paired with a pink blouse, holding a pinwheel against a pink background.
The actress mentioned she was dressed for the dance reality show "Super Dancer Chapter 4". She is one of the judges of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur.
Shilpa is set to make her comeback in films with "Hungama 2".
