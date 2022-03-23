Super excited to be a Dadi: Sonam Kapoor's mom-in-law shares excitement after actress’ pregnancy announcement

Bollywood celebrities continue to congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the couple recently announced pregnancy. Sonam and Anand took to their social media handles and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." As soon as the couple shared the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others bombarded Sonam and Anand’s feed with blessings.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also posted a close-up shot of Sonam Kapoor's baby bump and showered love on her children. Sharing excitement, Priya in her caption wrote, "Super excited to be a dadi, soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God bless." Sonam Kapoor's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor also dropped a few heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. Even followers rushed to the comment section and congratulated the entire family.

Take a look:

Earlier, ‘Nana’ and ‘Nani’ Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also expressed their happiness in social media posts. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!,” wrote Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Sunita Kapoor said, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI !!!”

For those unaware, Anand and Sonam had tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with daddy Anil Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

