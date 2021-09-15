'Super excited' & 'Full Power': Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday root for Ishaan Khatter's first look from Pippa

Wednesday started on a high note for Ishaan Khatter as his much awaited film, Pippa went on floors. The film will star Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who played a pivotal role during the India and Pakistan war. As the first look was released today, Ishaan's brother and close friend Ananya Panday took to social media to root for the actor. Not just Ananya and Shahid, several others showered praise on Ishaan's first look.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid shared the first look from Pippa featuring Ishaan in a tank and wrote, "Super excited to share the first look of Ishaan as @BrigadierBalramSinghMehta #Pippa commences shoot today. Best wishes to the team." On the other hand, Ananya also took to social media to share the poster of the film on her Instagram story and praise Ishaan's look. She even had commented on Ishaan's Instagram post. She wrote, "Full power @ishaankhatter Good luck team Pippa, can't wait for the magic."

Take a look:

Apart from Ananya and Shahid, Tiger Shroff, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and other stars also rooted for Ishaan as his film went on floors. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Pippa was flagged off by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta as he gave the clap today and the shoot of the film commenced. The film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is based on the 1971 epic India and Pakistan War.

