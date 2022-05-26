'Super mom' Shilpa Shetty takes her kids Viaan and Samisha on a dinner date; See their PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most admired actresses in B-Town. She is adored by everyone for her bubbly nature and for the energy she brings wherever she goes. Her social media handle is used to spread positive thoughts. The Hungama 2 actress is very health conscious and practices Yoga on a daily basis. Many people from all over the globe have been inspired by her to follow a strict and healthy diet through her book titled ‘The Great Indian Diet’. Her YouTube show ‘Shape Of You’ involves interaction with celebrities on how they keep themselves fit and how they maintain their body. The super mom is also extensively seen in dance and talent shows on prime-time television.

Shilpa Shetty was papped at Bastian with her son and daughter. She took her children for a tasty meal at a food joint in Khar. Shilpa Shetty nailed the casual look as she was seen in a white t-shirt and yellow trousers. She carried her daughter Samisha Kundra in her arms who can be seen twinning with her mother. Her son Viaan Kundra looked dashing in his green jacket. The mother, daughter, and son trio struck a pose for the paparazzi as they stepped out of the restaurant and headed for their car. The three of them looked very happy as they made their way to their car.

Have a look at Shilpa Shetty with her kids outside Bastian, Khar:

Shilpa Shetty was seen in Priyadarshan’s last directorial Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar last year. She now gears up for her next release titled ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. Shilpa Shetty plays the role of Superwoman Avni who totally disrupts the life of the protagonist, Adi, played by Abhimanyu Dassani. The trailer is action-packed and has all the right ingredients for a commercial potboiler. The makers recently released the title track of Nikamma which had the leads grooving to the peppy dance number. The much-awaited movie releases on the 17th of June, in theatres.

