'Super moms' Kareena Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza turn cheerleaders for Taimur, Riaan and Rahyl on their sports day

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently busy prepping for her next film, The Crew, was seen attending her son Taimur Ali Khan's sports day today. The mother-son duo was captured on a massive ground in Juhu. Even Genelia D'Souza was seen with her kids, Riaan and Rahyl. The super moms were seen cheering for their kids as they enjoyed their sports day. The paparazzi caught Kareena and Genelia with their kids after the sports day was wrapped.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Genelia D'Souza spotted cheering for their kids

In the pictures, Kareena is seen sporting a grey t-shirt and denim jeans. She completed her look with a bun, black sunnies and a blue cap. On the other hand, Taimur was seen wearing his sports day uniform. He wore a yellow t-shirt and black shorts and paired it with red shoes. Kareena is seen seating with other parents as she watches her son play. Speaking of Genelia, she was seen wearing a cool t-shirt and joggers. Her sons were too seen wearing the same uniform as Taimur. The trio posed for the paparazzi as they exited the venue. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans were seen calling Genelia and Kareena 'super moms'. Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Work front

Genelia is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Ved. She was seen with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. He made his directorial debut with it. The film also featured Salman Khan in a special appearance. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Next, she will be seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

