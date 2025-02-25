Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh Gourav opens up about turning down roles even during unemployment for THIS reason: ‘It didn't make sense...'

Adarsh Gourav, gearing up for his theatrical return with Superboys of Malegaon, has consistently captivated audiences with standout performances in critically acclaimed films like The White Tiger (2021), alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Reflecting on his journey, Adarsh revealed that he has turned down roles even during periods of unemployment if the material didn’t resonate with him.

In an interview with Zoom, Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh shared, “There have been times when I had no work, but I would be offered something and I couldn't connect with the source material at all, and it didn't make sense to me, so I didn't do it.”

When asked if he felt he had received his due, Adarsh Gourav reflected that he believes he has gained more than he ever expected. In the early stages of his career, his focus was solely on working in quality films, regardless of the role's length.

His priority was to collaborate with talented directors and writers on stories he would personally enjoy watching. For him, even a few impactful scenes were enough as long as the work felt meaningful and creatively fulfilling.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, and helmed by director Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon features a stellar cast including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Riddhi Kumar.

Advertisement

The film tells the inspiring story of Nasir Shaikh, a passionate dreamer from the quaint town of Malegaon, who aspires to transform his humble village into a hub for Bollywood magic. Adarsh Gourav leads as the real-life filmmaker Nasir Shaikh, renowned for creating humorous spoofs of popular Bollywood and Hollywood films.

Superboys of Malegaon has already made waves internationally, earning acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), 68th BFI London Film Festival, 4th Red Sea Film Festival, and the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Fans can mark their calendars as the film is set for release on February 28, 2025, across India, the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.