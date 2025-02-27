Superboys Of Malegaon: Katrina Kaif praises Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti for their ‘courageous path’ ahead of film's release

Reema Kagti’s directorial Superboys Of Malegaon is just a day away from hitting the big screens. Meanwhile, the film has already been receiving immense love from the critics who have watched its preview. Ahead of its release, Katrina Kaif sent a major shout-out to the makers of the film led by Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

On February 27, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of Superboys of Malegaon. Heaping praise on the filmmakers for their choice of subject and content-driven film, the actress wrote, "Killing it @tigerbabyfilms just always ahead of the curve and walking that courageous path..." followed by multiple white heart emojis.

She further tagged director Reema Kagti, producer Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani and referred them to as "#Storytellers."

Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon is the upcoming story set against the backdrop of Malegaon, Maharashtra, where the residents find their escape by watching Bollywood cinema. The trailer explores the journey of an amateur filmmaker, Nasir Shaikh, and his group of friends who get inspired to make a film together. The film is there to watch to see if he will be able to turn the dream of his ambitious project into reality and transform the lives of people around him.

The trailer of the film was released last year ahead of its screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is set to release under the production banner of Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Apart from the above-mentioned star cast, the film also features Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, and Manjiri Pupala, among others in key roles. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.

Katrina Kaif has collaborated with Zoya Akhtar for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. Her recent visit to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal received significant attention on the internet. The pictures and videos of her divine visit and taking holy dip had stirred the internet.