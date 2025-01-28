Superboys of Malegaon: Reema Kagti’s comedy-drama starring Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora to finally hit theaters on THIS date

Superboys of Malegaon is slated for its theatrical release on February 28, 2025. Directed by Reema Kagti, the comedy-drama stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. Notably, the film had its exclusive world premiere at the renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, 2024, and was later showcased at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2024.

The post read, "From a small town to the big screen, meet Malegaon’s Superboys—a team that dares to dream and dares to do Superboys of Malegaon, releasing in cinemas on 28th February."

See the post here:

Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section. One person wrote, "All the accounts mentioned are making me more excited to watch the movie! What a stellar team of gems!". Another wrote, "I am so excited."

The trailer unveils a story set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, where the locals seek solace in Bollywood films. It introduces us to Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker (Adarsh Gourav), and his group of friends, who are determined to create a film together.

As they stay committed to making their dream come true, the twist at the climax of the trailer raises questions about whether Nasir’s ambitious project will actually come to fruition and whether he will be able to change the lives of those around him.

With a perfect mix of lighthearted and heartwarming moments, Reema Kagti's direction is sure to leave a lasting impression. The film not only celebrates the essence of friendship and filmmaking but also emphasizes the creativity and unwavering determination of those who dare to dream, overcoming obstacles to bring their vision to life.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the movie is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the production banner of Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

The movie boasts a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, Manjiri Pupala, and Muskkaan Jaferi in the key roles.

