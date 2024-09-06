Superboys of Malegaon Trailer OUT: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora starrer is a promising tale of friendship, dreams and filmmaking

The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon has been released by the makers today, September 6. Directed by Reema Kagti, the comedy-drama film is led by Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.

Today, on September 6, the trailer of Superboys of Malegaon was released across all social media platforms. Clocking at 2: 30 minutes, the trailer showcases the story set against the backdrop of the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, where the residents find their escape by watching Bollywood cinema.

The trailer introduces us to the world of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker (Adarsh Gourav), and his group of friends who get inspired to make a film together. They remain resolute to achieve this big dream. Nevertheless, the twist in the trailer’s climax leaves you wondering if Nasir’s ambitious project will turn his dreams into reality and if he will be able to transform the lives of those around him.

With a perfect blend of lighthearted and heart-warming moments, Reema Kagti’s directorial will leave you impressed. The movie not only celebrates the essence of friendship and, filmmaking, but also highlights the creativity and relentless spirit of those who dare to dream and overcome challenges to bring their vision to life.

Take a look

The trailer has also won over the internet as a user wrote, "dude these actors are awesome..chun chun k layer ho sabko he" while another fan commented, "Such an outstanding trailer loved it!!!!! and a third fan wrote, "Amazing Trailer, Actors look promising"

It is worth-mentioning that Superboys of Malegaon is set for an exclusive world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, followed by a showcase at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the movie is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the production banner of Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The movie boasts of a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi in the key roles.

Scheduled to release in the theaters in January 2025, the film will be available for its streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.

