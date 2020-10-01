  1. Home
Supermodel turned actor is the 'mastermind' of Bollywood drug nexus, claims NCB sources

NCB sources have reportedly made a shocking revelation in connection with Bollywood drug nexus. Read on for further details.
18711 reads Mumbai
The NCB has left no stone unturned in investigating the Bollywood drug nexus in the past few weeks. It initially began with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda on charges of procuring drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, as the probe intensifies, it is learned that the mastermind behind this drug nexus is an actor. NCB sources have claimed the same while stating that this particular actor was also a supermodel in the past.

As per a report by CNN-News 18, three actors are under the agency’s scanner, and that the mastermind happens to be the aforementioned supermodel turned actor. The NCB will reportedly summon and interrogate the three of them in the coming days. Reports also suggest that the agency is trying to uncover the names of those persons who allegedly supply banned narcotics to various individuals in the film industry including actors, producers, and directors.

According to the same report, this alleged mastermind is allegedly connected to local peddlers who facilitate the procurement and consumption of drugs in the industry. However, the NCB is yet to confirm or release an official statement in connection with the same. The agency earlier summoned and interrogated actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Deepika Padukone to probe regarding the drugs angle. The agency also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister organization of Dharma Production. All those arrested are currently under judicial custody.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' NOT summoned by NCB; Agency terms it 'false stories'

Credits :CNN News 18

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Arjun Rampal the no. 1 druggie loser

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Arjun Rampal x Gabrielle and her brother. Lap parties in Delhi were filled with coke and drugs!! Investigate them like ASAP. Gabrielle has links with Lalit Modi as well , she was his keep

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

SSR justice

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

SSR justice

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Arjun Ramphal

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Dino Moria

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

arjun rampal? he runs a club. his ex s suzanne also a coke addict

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Wo jo bhi ho iska connection SSR case se dur dur tak nhi hai. Baat khatam.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Arjun Rampal.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Within the Same article - However, the NCB is yet to confirm or release an official statement in connection with the same.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Arjun Rampal.

