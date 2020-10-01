Supermodel turned actor is the 'mastermind' of Bollywood drug nexus, claims NCB sources

NCB sources have reportedly made a shocking revelation in connection with Bollywood drug nexus. Read on for further details.

The NCB has left no stone unturned in investigating the Bollywood drug nexus in the past few weeks. It initially began with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda on charges of procuring drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, as the probe intensifies, it is learned that the mastermind behind this drug nexus is an actor. NCB sources have claimed the same while stating that this particular actor was also a supermodel in the past.

As per a report by CNN-News 18, three actors are under the agency’s scanner, and that the mastermind happens to be the aforementioned supermodel turned actor. The NCB will reportedly summon and interrogate the three of them in the coming days. Reports also suggest that the agency is trying to uncover the names of those persons who allegedly supply banned narcotics to various individuals in the film industry including actors, producers, and directors.

According to the same report, this alleged mastermind is allegedly connected to local peddlers who facilitate the procurement and consumption of drugs in the industry. However, the NCB is yet to confirm or release an official statement in connection with the same. The agency earlier summoned and interrogated actresses Sara Ali Khan, , Rakul Preet Singh, and to probe regarding the drugs angle. The agency also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister organization of Dharma Production. All those arrested are currently under judicial custody.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' NOT summoned by NCB; Agency terms it 'false stories'

Credits :CNN News 18

Share your comment ×