Superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic on the cards? Nikhil Dwivedi buys rights, Farah Khan approached to direct

Rajesh Khanna bid us goodbye in 2012 but the superstar left behind a body of work that will be celebrated by generations to come. According to a latest report in ETimes, a biopic on superstar Rajesh Khanna maybe on the cards. Turns out, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is leading the way.

He has reportedly purchased the rights to turn Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, into a movie. If the plan and film does materialise, it will be a biopic on the country’s first superstar. While Nikhil Dwivedi is keen on backing it, chorographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has reportedly been approached to direct and adapt the book to the big screen.

Farah confirmed the development and said, "Yes, I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. We are in conversation over this, but I cannot comment more."

As for Nikhil Dwivedi, the actor-producer is excited about the project. "I found the book very interesting and the thought of turning it into a film stayed with me all these years. It perfectly encapsulates the man behind the most iconic star our country has seen. There is so much intrigue attached to him. He had a regal personality," Nikhil said.

When asked if the late superstar's family will be part of it, Nikhil said, "It’s not something we want to do behind someone’s back and we’re definitely not making something that thrives on controversies and sensationalism. It’s the story of India’s first superstar and we want to capture the magic of his personality and his achievements in the film. A film on his life is long overdue."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see if this plan comes to fruition.

