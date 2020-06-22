SupportSelfMadeSRK: Shah Rukh Khan fans support the superstar after #BoycottKhans trends on Twitter

After Sushant Singh Rajput's fans took to Twitter to trend #BoycottKhans, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have started trending #SupportSelfMadeSRK in order to show their support to the superstar.

It has been almost a week now since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence. Post his untimely demise, it was reportedly said that Sushant was suffering from depression. There has been a lot of things that have spiraled post his untimely demise. Nepotism has also come under the spotlight and star kids like , , Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others have faced the brunt of it with netizens incessantly attacking them for the way Bollywood industry functions.

Infact today, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to trend #BoycottKhans as they demanded others to boycott movies of , and . Supporting Shah Rukh, fans of the superstar have started trending #SupportSelfmadeSRK on Twitter now. An SRK fan tweeted, "Without any godfather an unknown guy reached bollywood & ruled in our hearts for many years.. thank you so much for your support...Red heart @iamsrk SRK is a true inspirations #SupportSelfmadeSRK." Another fan tweeted, "All the outsiders like Sushant, Ayushman, Rajkumar have been inspired by the struggle of Shah Rukh Khan. #SupportSelfMadeSRK."

Sharing a video of Sushant dancing with SRK, a fan tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput was the biggest fan of SRK, and was inspired to join film industry only because of him. #SupportSelfMadeSRK."

For the uninitiated, in the wake of the debate raging around nepotism and fans bashing star kids for spoiling the career of outsiders and not letting them flourish, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned off the comments section on Instagram, deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from negativity. Infact, Salman Khan took to Twitter and requested his fans to support Sushant's fans and not get affected by the language and the curses used against him. He wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.”

#SupportSelfmadeSRK

U r staring at the greatest selfmade star the king khan#SupportSelfmadeSRK pic.twitter.com/G09wdFdODy — Maymaynibba (@Maymaynibba11) June 22, 2020

The eyes that dared to dream big and gave the courage to millions of people to do the same #SupportSelfMadeSRK pic.twitter.com/Zq4OaBpK1B — Hauuuu - FFW (@VivekSrkian33) June 22, 2020

Brilliant Actor

True Patriot

Great Human being

Biggest Superstar. SRK is definition of Success & best idol .#SupportSelfmadeSRK pic.twitter.com/Gi5zhEwDsS — . (@Dhoni_SRK_) June 22, 2020

Without any godfather, Now an unknown guy is ruling bollywood over decades . It is very hard to do it. But Srk always made impossible things to possible . You are real king and badshah of bollywood. @iamsrk is true inspiration #SupportSelfmadeSRK — Aadarsh Sharma-AK8 (@AadarshSharmaA3) June 22, 2020

This tag #SupportSelfmadeSRK is not only to Support SRK but also to show there is only one righteous KHAN & to expose the hypocrisy of IT Cell who are crying for Invasion of Nepotism in Bollywood and at the same time they hate @iamsrk knowing the fact he is Outsider and Megastar. — Rhythm Parashar (@rhythm_555) June 22, 2020

When ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman Called Shah Rukh Khan ‘God’

'Normally in America when people get awards the first person they thank is God. But if I did it here today half the room would think I was talking about Shah Rukh Khan"@iamsrk#SupportSelfmadeSRK pic.twitter.com/LLBpeV2PXY — SRKɪᴀɴ ғᴏʀ ʟɪғᴇ (@srk_fanzzzz) June 22, 2020

The love of self made superstars is unmatched We miss you Sushant. #SupportSelfMadeSRK pic.twitter.com/JzyWfJeejI — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 22, 2020

