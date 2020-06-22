  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#SupportSelfMadeSRK: Shah Rukh Khan fans support the superstar after #BoycottKhans trends on Twitter

After Sushant Singh Rajput's fans took to Twitter to trend #BoycottKhans, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have started trending #SupportSelfMadeSRK in order to show their support to the superstar.
15494 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 03:24 pm
#SupportSelfMadeSRK: Shah Rukh Khan fans support the superstar after #BoycottKhans trends on Twitter#SupportSelfMadeSRK: Shah Rukh Khan fans support the superstar after #BoycottKhans trends on Twitter
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been almost a week now since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence. Post his untimely demise, it was reportedly said that Sushant was suffering from depression. There has been a lot of things that have spiraled post his untimely demise. Nepotism has also come under the spotlight and star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others have faced the brunt of it with netizens incessantly attacking them for the way Bollywood industry functions. 

Infact today, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to trend #BoycottKhans as they demanded others to boycott movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Supporting Shah Rukh, fans of the superstar have started trending #SupportSelfmadeSRK on Twitter now. An SRK fan tweeted, "Without any godfather an unknown guy reached bollywood & ruled in our hearts for many years.. thank you so much for your support...Red heart  @iamsrk    SRK is a true inspirations #SupportSelfmadeSRK." Another fan tweeted, "All the outsiders like Sushant, Ayushman, Rajkumar have been inspired by the struggle of Shah Rukh Khan. #SupportSelfMadeSRK."

(Also Read: #BoycottKhans trends on Twitter: Sushant Singh Rajput fans call for boycott of SRK, Salman & Aamir's films)

Sharing a video of Sushant dancing with SRK, a fan tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput was the biggest fan of SRK, and was inspired to join film industry only because of him. #SupportSelfMadeSRK." 

For the uninitiated, in the wake of the debate raging around nepotism and fans bashing star kids for spoiling the career of outsiders and not letting them flourish, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned off the comments section on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from negativity. Infact, Salman Khan took to Twitter and requested his fans to support Sushant's fans and not get affected by the language and the curses used against him. He wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.”

Check out the tweets here:

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Anonymous 26 minutes ago

what is there to boycott? People don't even go to see his movies anymore. It's been years and years since he had a hit.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Where is this support when his movies fail miserably at the box office? What kind of King fails for over a decade?

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Paid bots of SRK always post the same videos, always the same narrative no matter what.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This trend backfires when it comes to Suhana Khan. Nepotism and the mocking behaviour of stars needs to be tone down a lot.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement