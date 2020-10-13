Supreme Court adjourns hearing of PIL seeking CBI probe in SSR's ex manager Disha Salian's case

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian left for her heavenly abode on June 8. However, the debates revolving around her untimely demise haven't ended yet.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of a plea in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian on October 12, 2020. That is regarding a PIL that was earlier filed while seeking a court-monitored probe in the deceased celebrity manager’s matter. For the unversed, Disha passed away on June 8, almost a week before Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, according to the latest media reports, the matter has been adjourned by a bench headed by Chief Justice, SA Bobde.

The reason behind the same is that petitioner Vineet Dhanda’s counsel was not present during the video-conference hearing on Monday. For the unversed, this PIL was earlier filed to urge the Mumbai Police for putting on record the probe report into Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s cases as they are allegedly inter-linked. Apart from that, the same plea has sought directions from the police personnel and asked them to co-operate with Bihar Police’s investigation based on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s FIR in Patna.

Meanwhile, the bench of judges, V Ramasubramanian and AS Bopanna has now adjourned the matter for another week. They said, “Nobody appearing in this matter? Last time also no one appeared. What should we do? We said last time that you should consider going to the Bombay HC.” Vineet Dhanda had filed this PIL earlier while claiming that the deaths of Sushant and Disha are interconnected as they allegedly occurred under mysterious circumstances. The 28-year old celebrity manager died after having fallen off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad.

Also Read: Disha Salian's friend urges her phone's examination; Says 'No parties in Mumbai where selfies are not taken'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×