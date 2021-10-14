Supreme Court advocate Khushbu Jain says ‘Even if Aryan Khan consumed drugs, NDPS Act provides for immunity’

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB during a drug bust on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Now, ahead of the star-kid’s bail plea hearing, Supreme Court advocate Khusbhu Jain reportedly opined that the authorities should lay more emphasis on those actually responsible for drug trafficking.

During a chat with ETimes, the advocate explained how the case has now reached an important point. As every day, new developments come to the fore on ‘illicit trade of drugs’, Khushbu points that the authorities should lay more emphasis on those actually responsible for sourcing and selling drugs. According to her, it is of utmost importance that the Narcotics Control agency should become successful in breaking the supply chain of the drug mafia.

She said, “Aryan Khan’s case is sub-judice and everyday some new developments are happening, which are throwing light on new nodes and people directly or indirectly involved in the chain of illicit trade of drugs. It is the need of the hour that the agencies shift focus to target the cartels involved in sourcing drugs. It is of paramount importance that supply lines are curbed by arresting and prosecuting the financiers and exporters.”

Shedding more light on the ongoing case, Jain further explained how the NDPS act provides immunity from prosecution. She added, “Even if we accept that Aryan consumed drugs, the NDPS Act provides for immunity from prosecution if classified as an addict. The law provides for ‘addicts volunteering for treatment enjoy immunity from prosecution'. This immunity could be withdrawn if the addict does not undertake complete treatment.”

Prior to this, even Sanjay Dutt’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant called out the NBC to stop playing dishonest tricks. He said, “These dishonest tricks belittle the reputation of a prime, Central Government agency, which was essentially formed for targeting drug traffickers and drug peddlers.”

According to the latest development, Aryan Khan has been sent to judicial custody by the court. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. Initially, the star-kid was remanded to NCB custody, however, later he was sent to judicial custody by the honourable court. His bail plea that was heard today will be continued tomorrow on Thursday, October 14. Post which, it will be cleared if Aryan will be released on bail or the judicial custody will be continued.

