Supreme Court directs petitioner seeking CBI probe in Disha Salian's case to approach Bombay HC

Ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his former manager Disha Salian's demise also has been interlinked. While the late actor's case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Disha Salian's death was probed by the Mumbai Police as it was widely reported that she jumped off a high rise in Mumbai. However, there have been constant requests over the last few months by netizens to get the CBI to probe both the cases and establish links, if any.

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down one such petitioner who had approached it and requested for a 'court-monitored CBI probe' into Disha Salian's case. The top court has now directed the petitioner to approach the Bombay High Court with its request. ANI tweeted, "Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian. The Court asks the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach Bombay High Court with it."

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor #SushantSinghRajput's former manager, Disha Salian. The Court asks the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach Bombay High Court with it. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the top court instructed the petitioner that it can still approach them if they are not satisfied with the Bombay HC order. The Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stated that the Bombay High Court was well informed about both the cases of Sushant and Disha as it was hearing several such similar cases.

