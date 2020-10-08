Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking CBI probe into SSR's former manager Disha Salian's death on October 8

Sushant Singh Rajput's former celebrity manager Disha Salian left for her heavenly abode on June 8, 2020. Read further for more details.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, shocked everyone across the country. His former celebrity manager Disha Salian also passed away on June 8, 2020, just a few days prior to his demise. In the past few weeks, certain sections of people have tried linking the death of the late actor to that of the deceased manager. As per a report by TOI, the Supreme Court will hear a PIL on Thursday that is connected to this matter.

This PIL was earlier filed to seek a court-monitored CBI probe in Disha Salian’s case along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s matter. Chief Justice S.A. Bobde will head the bench comprising of V. Ramasubramaniam and A.S. Bopanna who will look into the hearing. For the unversed, this plea has been filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda through his lawyer Vinod Dhanda. The plea also asks Mumbai Police to place the detailed investigation report in the case on record.

For the unversed, numerous reports earlier suggested that Mumbai Police said Salian’s file is missing or has been deleted. This particular plea also mentions that Disha Salian was dating Rohan Rai and that the two of them were supposed to tie the knot after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown. Both of them reportedly bought the 2BHK flat in Malad West. The plea further adds how the Bihar Police approached the Malwani Police Station for seeking details on Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager. However, they reportedly said it has been deleted by the accident.

Credits :Times of India

