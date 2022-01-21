Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking censorship of Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts; Report

The honorable Supreme Court has reportedly rejected a PIL seeking censorship on the social media posts of the Queen star Kangana Ranaut. The plea was filed over her controversial remarks against the Sikh community. However, the Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to further probe the statement. The PIL in question was filed by advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal at the Khar police station.

The plea filed includes a request for a charge sheet to be filed within six months along with an expeditious trial for a period of two years. According to ETimes, the plea filed reads, "The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused.”

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut is also facing a defamation case by Javed Akhtar. The defamation suit was filed by the famous lyricist in the month of November 2020. In the complaint, Javed alleged that Kangana made defamatory remarks about him on national television. The lawsuit claimed that Kangana’s statements “appear to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of the general public”. Following the probe, the magistrate court issued a summons against Kangana in the month of February 2021.

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut last featured in the biographical movie based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. She will next feature in the action film titled Dhaakad. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Besides Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the film. Apart from this, the actress also has Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary