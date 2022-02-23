Gangubai Kathiawadi: Supreme Court suggests name change of Alia Bhatt starrer

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for theatrical release on February 25. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial has been in troubled waters ever since its teaser was released. There have been many cases filed against the film and today, the Supreme Court has suggested a title change of it. The order came in view of the several cases which are pending in the court regarding the release. As reported by NDTV, Bhansali’s lawyer has informed the court that he will inform the same. The court will hear the matter tomorrow.

It is worth mentioning here that one Babu Ravji Shah, the real Gangubai's adopted son, has filed a case and he has alleged that the film is defamatory towards his mother. He has even challenged an order from the Bombay High Court which refused to stay the release of the film. Other complaints filed against the film include one by Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel and Kamathipura resident Shraddha Surve, as reported by news agency ANI. To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Alia has been promoting the film on a huge scale.

Today, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a UA certificate after four major cuts were recommended. Reportedly, a 17-second-long dialogue and visuals have been removed. Another cut was replacing an abusive word.

The story revolves around a woman who rose to power in the streets of Mumbai and fought for equality in the sex worker community.

