Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition out; Sushant Singh Rajput case transferred to the CBI
The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai. The actress filed the plea after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing the actress of cheating and abetment of the actor's suicide. The top court had reserved the verdict on the case on August 11. Justice Hrishikesh Roy pronounced the judgment at 11 am today, August 19. The top court has now directed to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death.
The verdict has refused Maharashtra's option to challenge the order. The Mumbai Police have been asked to cooperate with the CBI investigation. The top court has asked Mumbai Police to hand over the evidence collected with regard to the case to CBI. The court has also directed CBI to look into any cases registered in the future with relation to Sushant's death.
SC's verdict comes weeks after Rhea filed a petition which said the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in the death probe. She also claimed that the actor's death was being used for political gains. Arguing for Sushant's family, senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted in court that Rhea "distanced his family from him." Rhea's counsel Shyam Divan informed the top court that the Maharashtra Government filed an affidavit through the Investigating Officer and said that Rhea was in love with the late actor. It was added Rhea suffered severe trauma following his untimely death.
Rhea and her family have been under the scanner after Singh accused the actress of illegally transferring Rs 15 crore from the actor's bank account. Rhea has denied the allegations. On Tuesday, Sushant's father was quizzed by ED about the actor's finances.
