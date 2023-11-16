Supriya Pathak calls Rishi Kapoor her 'fan'; recalls Naseeruddin Shah's reaction to Khichdi

Audiences have adored Supriya Pathak's portrayal of Hansa Parekh in the Khichdi franchise. Currently, the actress is getting ready for the launch of Khichdi 2. The veteran actor mentioned in a recent interview that the late star Rishi Kapoor and her brother-in-law Naseeruddin Shah enjoyed the show and she shared some interesting anecdotes recalling the same.

During a recent interaction with PTI, Supriya Pathak mentioned that while working with Rishi ji in All is Well, he would frequently inquire how she is able to do it. Calling him a fan, she said, “When I worked with Rishi ji in All is Well, he would constantly ask me, ‘How did you do this?’ He was a fan.”

She further mentioned that individuals in her family, including her husband, actor Pankaj Kapur, and brother-in-law Naseeruddin Shah, have also enjoyed the show. She mentioned that Kapur has a special liking for JD Majethia's performance as Himanshu, who is Hansa Parekh's younger brother. She said, “Everybody in my family was in love with Khichdi, they are fans of it. Pankaj and my kids loved Khichdi. It is true that JD (as Himanshu) is Pankaj’s favorite, it’s definitely not me.”

She further spoke about Naseeruddin Shah’s reaction and mentioned that he really liked the show. She said, “But Naseer came up to me once and said, ‘It is a very good show.’ It is a big thing for Naseer to say.” She concluded saying that everyone in her family is looking forward to Khichdi 2.

About the film Khichdi 2

The Khichdi franchise consists of a popular TV series and two movies. The TV series premiered on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, and it centered around the Parekh family, a Gujarati household living in an old mansion. The second season, called Instant Khichdi, was broadcast from July to August 2005. In 2018, a new series continued the humorous escapades of the family.

In 2010, a movie called Khichdi: The Movie, based on the same franchise and featuring the original cast, was released and well-received by the audience. Aatish Kapadia, who directed the first installment, is also directing the upcoming film Khichdi 2.

