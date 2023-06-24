Supriya Pathak recalls meeting 6-year-old Shahid Kapoor after marrying Pankaj Kapur: ‘He was very warm’

It is a known fact that Supriya Pathak shares a good equation with her stepson and actor Shahid Kapoor. She has often been vocal about her bond with Shahid, and how he is someone she can depend on. Supriya Pathak is married to Shahid Kapoor’s actor-filmmaker father Pankaj Kapur. Pankaj was first married to Neliima Azeem, with whom he had Shahid. In a recent interview, Supriya Pathak recalled meeting Shahid Kapoor for the first time, after marrying Pankaj Kapur. She said that she met Shahid when he was 6 years old, and that he was very warm towards her.

Supriya Pathak recalls Shahid Kapoor didn’t have any defiant reaction towards her when he met her

Supriya Pathak and her sister Ratna Pathak Shah appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s YouTube talk show The Icons, during which Supriya recalled how her first meeting with Shahid went, after she married Pankaj Kapur. “I met Shahid when he was six years old. So, for me, he was the cutest baby I’d seen. He was such a lovely child,” said Supriya. She further added, “He was very warm and he did not have any defiant reactions towards me, and nor did I have them too. So, when we met, it was instantly liking each other as people. And I think that is what just carried on. Though there were a lot of times when he was not with us, so whenever he would come and we kind of always… we reacted to each other as people.”

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur are parents to daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur. In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak talked about her equation with Shahid Kapoor, and said, “I was not there in his life for all the really young formative years, and we met as friends. I was a friend of his father’s and therefore I met him. So it was more like a friend, and it remained like that always. We have always been on a level where we are more like pals. (In fact) I would call Sanah and Ruhaan more like pals, but Shahid and me because we have not really lived together, it was very much like a person I could always depend upon. Sash has always been that person for me.”

