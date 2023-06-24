Supriya Pathak reveals her mom kept saying Pankaj Kapur would leave her: ‘But Ratna didi came around’

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur tied the knot in 1988. It was both Supriya and Pankaj’s second marriage. Before this, Pankaj was married to Neliima Azeem, with whom he has a son, Shahid Kapoor. Pankaj Kapur and Neliima got divorced in 1984. Meanwhile, Supriya was also earlier married for one year before calling it quits with her first husband. Supriya and Pankaj Kapur have been happily married for 35 years now, and they are parents to a daughter Sanah, and son Ruhaan Kapur. In a recent interview, Supriya Pathak revealed that her late mother Dina Pathak told her till the last years of her life that Pankaj Kapur would leave her one day.

Supriya Pathak reveals her mom Dina Pathak kept saying Pankaj Kapur would leave her one day

While speaking with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Supriya Pathak said that her mother Dina Pathak never had faith in her and Pankaj Kapur’s marriage. Supriya recalled how she and Pankaj met. She said that they were doing a film together, which was made only for them to meet, as it never got released. “We just hit it off. We both had a lot of backlog and history but we just happened. By the time we finished the film, we confessed to each other and I went my way, and he went his, and then we got back in Mumbai together. That film never saw the light of the day,” she said.

She further added how her mother Dina Pathak did not approve of her relationship with Pankaj. However, Supriya had made up her mind, and did not listen to anybody. “My mother, till the last few years of her life, still tried changing my mind even after two children. She kept saying ‘he will leave you!' I said, ‘ya, okay, now what’. It has been there for so many years, she kept telling me 'You made a mistake, he will leave you.' I would say, ‘its okay, I will manage’."

Ratna Pathak then added that their mother was a ‘great worrier’ who would worry about anything. “She was not much of a support but Ratna didi came around,” said Supriya, to which Ratna Pathal added that Supriya was obviously very happy so there was no point objecting to it.

