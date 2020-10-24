Suraj Pe Mangaal Bhari: Manoj Bajpayee’s amazing transformation in the film will leave you stunned; BTS VIDEO

Manoj Bajpayee has shared a behind-the-scenes video from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for his next release Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film on social media. The actor can be seen portraying six different avatars in the film. In the BTS video, it can be clearly seen how much effort went behind each of Manoj’s look. The trailer of the film has been dropped by the makers recently. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead role.

From looking like an old man to wearing a saree and behaving like a woman, Manoj has stunned everyone with his sheer dedication and hard work. In the film, the brilliant actor plays the role of Mangal, who is a detective and primarily collects evidence for grooms and brides families. While sharing the BTS video on Twitter, Manoj wrote, “#Here's a sneak peek into the mystery surrounding the national man of mystery! #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali (sic).”

Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee’s latest post here:

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee had shared the trailer and wrote, “#surajpemangalbhari. Har eligible bachelor ka background check hai iski zimmedari! Miliye, the national man of mystery aka Mangal se, in #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali! Trailer out now (sic)!”

Har eligible bachelor ka background check hai iski zimmedari! Miliye, the national man of mystery aka Mangal se, in #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali!

Trailer out now https://t.co/bNSegjiWYO@diljitdosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma @ZeeStudios_ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 21, 2020

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a comedy flick set in the 90s. The story of the film revolves around Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljit Dosanjh, who searches for a suitable bride for himself. And the comic ride unfolds when Suraj and Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee) collide.

Apart from Manoj, Diljit and Fatima, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and others in pivotal roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee took 4 hours each to prep for his multiple spy looks in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Manoj Bajpayee Twitter

Share your comment ×