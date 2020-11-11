Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima's peppy track Ladki Dramebaaz Hai will get you grooving; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh steal the show in the recently released track Ladki Dramebaaz Hai from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Check out the song.

After dropping the trailer and foot-tapping dance number titled Basanti, the makers of the upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari have now released yet another party number titled Ladki Dramebaaz Hai. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is a lighthearted family entertainer that stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. While the peppy number Basanti showed the Satya star shaking a leg alongside gorgeous Karishma Tanna, the new track features Diljit and Fatima.

While sharing the new song on her Instagram, the Dangal girl shared a poster of it and captioned it as, “Ek nahin, kayi iske andaaz hai, dil sambhaal lena, yeh #LadkiDramebaaz hai! Song out now! #SurajPeMangalBhari releasing this Diwali! In cinemas on 15th November.” In the peppy track, the Udta Punjab star and the Thugs of Hindostan actress can be seen showing off their energetic and cool dance moves. The song will surely get you all grooving. Diljit and Fatima’s electrifying chemistry in the song is simply unmissable. Composed by Javed-Mohsin, the song has been crooned by Mohsin Shaikh, Jyotica Tangri, Mellow D and Aishwarya Bhandari. The lyrics of the song are penned by Danish Sabri.

Check out the song below:

Previously, in a statement given to Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about dancing in Basanti and said that there was little scope to explore dance moves in the movies that he had been a part of. But he added that he enjoyed dancing to the catchy beats of Basanti. He was quoted as saying, “It reminded me of Satya. I am not a big fan of dancing but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me”.

On a related note, the film is Diljit and Fatima’s first collaboration together. Also starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Karishma Tanna in supporting characters, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is slated to hit theatres on this Diwali.

