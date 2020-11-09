  1. Home
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee starrer is FIRST Bollywood release since Angrezi Medium

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will release theatrically on November 15 across India.
The much-anticipated family comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will release theatrically on November 15 in India. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. This is going to be the first new film to release in theatres post lockdown. Since March 2020, cinema halls were shut down due to the pandemic induced lockdown. After almost 8 months, restriction on cinema halls has been eased in many states across the country. 

Now, it has been confirmed Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s Diwali release. In an interview with Times Now, director Abhishek Sharma had said that he had always pushed for a theatrical release for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He was never okay with a digital release because for him the cinema belongs to the theatre. “I’m really thankful to the production house for giving me that push for theatre, even in these times and Inshallah we’ll be the first film to come out in theatres,” Abhishek added.

He also said that during the pandemic, the films that have been released online have suffered. He has a theatre background and that is why he feels that cinema belongs to movie theatres, not to OTT. “I think that’s the death of the cinema,” said the director. 

Talking about the film, Abhishek told PTI that it is a funny film, not a slapstick. It is a social satire. "It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee,” said the director. The film is a comedy set in Mumbai of the 90s. It revolves around a story of a detective played by Manoj Bajpayee, who checks the background of prospective grooms.

