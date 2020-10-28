Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Song Basanti Released: An unrecognisable Manoj Bajpayee steals the show

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's first song released. Manoj Bajpayee looks unrecognisable

The makers of the forthcoming comedy film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. After dropping the film’s trailer, they have now released the first song titled Basanti. The peppy foot-tapping dance number shows film’s lead actor Manoj Bajpayee shaking a leg alongside gorgeous Karishma Tanna. In the track, we can also see a glimpse of Abhishek Banerjee burning the dance floor with his killer moves. Needless to say, Karishma Tanna is looking stunning in a shimmery red gown while grooving with Manoj.

It goes without saying that Manoj Bajpayee, who is playing a spy in the film, steals the show in the song composed by Javed-Mohsin. Wearing a prosthetic look, the Aiyaary actor looks completely unrecognisable. In the peppy number, he can be seen sporting a moustache and matching the steps with Karishma Tanna. Inspired by Ramesh Sippy's film Sholay, the song also features actor Diljit Dosanjh. Well, this peppy track will surely make you want to hit the dance floor right away.

In a statement given to Hindustan Times, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said there was little scope to explore dance moves in the movies that he had been a part of. But he added that he enjoyed dancing to the catchy beats of Basanti. Manoj Bajpayee was quoted, as saying, "It reminded me of Satya. I am not a big fan of dancing but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me”.

Take a look at the song:

On a related note, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Danish Sabri. Payal Dev and Danish Sabri have lent their voice while Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the song. Talking about the film, helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, is a lighthearted family entertainer that stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

