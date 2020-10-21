Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer: Manoj channels inner James Bond as he joins Diljit, Fatima to crack you up

Set in 1995 Bombay, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee's romantic comedy drama is set to take you on an entertaining ride. Check out Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer below.

The Bollywood movie industry is back in business and it's raining trailers. Just days after Anurag Basu and Netflix dropped the trailer of Ludo, Zee Studios dropped the trailer of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles, the romantic comedy drama is bound to tickle your funny bone.

Set in 1995 Bombay, the trailer introduces us to Diljit's Punjabi family who runs a dairy business and the immediate motto at hand is to get their son married. However, a series of photos of Diljit aka Suraj derails his marriage journey as detective Mangal played by Manoj Bajpayee goes on a private investigative mission.

To add to the drama, Manoj's sister played by Fatima Sana Shaikh who slowly and steadily falls in love with Diljit. The almost 3:30 minutes trailer, more or less, gives away the story and will leave you wondering Suraj and Mangal are headed for an epic showdown. While the trailer on the whole will crack you up, Manoj Bajpayee's multiple avatars as a private detective is hilarious and worth the watch. Fleeting moments inspired from James Bond or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge also feature in the trailer.

Check out Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer below:

Apart from the talented leading cast, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilagaonkar among others. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film will be releasing this Diwali and the makers are yet to reveal if it will be a theatrical or OTT release.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

