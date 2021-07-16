Surekha Sikri Demise: Badhaai Ho co stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao pay heartfelt tribute to the actress

Ayushmann Khurrana and Garjraj Rao, who shared the screen space with Surekha Sikri in the critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho, have mourned the loss of the veteran actress via Instagram. While one recollected special moments spent with her, another paid hearty condolence.

Balika Vadhu actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 on Friday morning. The actor had been unwell for several months which included a brain stroke that occurred last year. On July 16, the veteran actor breathed her last and eventually succumbed due to cardiac arrest. As soon as the news of her demise circulated online, celebs from both Bollywood and TV industries mourned the loss of the prolific actor with heartfelt tributes. Amidst this, actors Ayushmann Khurrana & Gajraj Rao, who shared the screen space with Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho, took to social media to pay their condolences.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a throwback video of Surekha Sikri alongside the caption ‘RIP Surekha Sikri’. On the other hand, Garjraj Rao wrote a lengthy message to express his sorrow. The actor said, “Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion. Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship”.

Take a look:

He continued, “She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm. As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today. Thank you, Surekha ji, for all the wisdom and memories you have left us with”.

Talking about Surekha Sikri’s career, she was best known for her portrayal of the orthodox dadi in the TV show Balika Vadhu. In Bollywood, she featured essaying significant roles in critically acclaimed films such as Zubeidaa, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Badhaai Ho, Raincoat and more.

