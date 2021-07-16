Surekha Sikri Demise: Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda among others fondly remember the powerhouse of talent

Apart from netizens, several actors also took to social media to fondly remember Surekha Sikri and pay their tributes on social media.

Just a few days after passing away of two film personalities, another veteran actress passed away on Friday. Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri, left for heavenly abode on Friday. The Badhaai Ho star passed away following a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. The 75-year-old actress was suffering from complications after a second brain stroke. The news of Sikri's passing away quickly made waves on social media and several netizens mourned her demise.

Apart from netizens, several actors also took to social media to fondly remember the actress and pay tributes. One of them was Manoj Bajpayee who tweeted, "Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage. can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP."

Actress Divya Dutta shared a heartwarming selfie of herself and Surekha Sikri as she wrote, "RIP #surekha ji. I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!"R andeep Hooda also tweeted, "Rest in peace #SurekhaSikri ji."

Pooja Bhatt replying to Manoj Bajpayee's tweet said, "She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did, during your time on earth!"

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

RIP #surekha ji. I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular! pic.twitter.com/tKOQU4Fr7E — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 16, 2021

Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 16, 2021

She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did,during your time on earth! https://t.co/fg79qdGb7U — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 16, 2021

RIP Surekha Ji.

You were always dignity personified. https://t.co/jwyXYjGZBg — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 16, 2021

The news of Surekha Sikri's passing away was released by her family via a statement. It read, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri, has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Rest In Peace, Surekha Sikri!

