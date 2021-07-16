Surekha Sikri Demise: Neena Gupta reminisces Badhaai Ho & NSD days, says her commitment was unparalleled

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75. The actor had been unwell for several months and eventually succumbed due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning. Actor Neena Gupta, who shared the screen space with Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho, mourns the loss of the veteran actor. She took to her Instagram space to share her condolences and reminisced special moments that she had spent with her in a heartfelt tribute video.

Neena Gupta said, “Sharing sorrow reduces suffering. Today, in the morning I received the unfortunate news of actor Surekha Sikri’s demise and I decided to share my sorrow with you. My memory of her goes back to my National School of Drama days, My memory of her goes back to my National School of Drama days, wherein Surekha Siki was a part of the Repertory Company. Whenever I would see her act, I wanted to become more like her.

Neena continued, “Then we starred together in Badhaai Ho and I got an opportunity to learn a lot from her. There are many things that I still wish to learn from her. I remember we were shooting a scene where she had to scold my in-laws in the film. As a co-actor, I requested her to give me cues and she did it with full gusto. I feel so sad that she is no more. It’s very sad.”