Surekha Sikri gets discharged from hospital after suffering brain stroke, stable & recovering at home now

A report revealed that veteran actress Surekha Sikri received a discharge on 22 September and is now recovering at home. Read details below.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who had suffered a brain stroke earlier this month, is now back home safe and sound. The 75-year-old actress was also diagnosed with accumulation of fluid in the lungs, TOI had reported earlier. However, she is now out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital. An ETimes report revealed that the actress received a discharge on 22 September and went home that evening.

Hospital authorities also confirmed the development. Dr Ashutosh Shetty, a neurologist who treated the 75-year-old actress, also gave an update about her health. He said, "Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now."

Surekha's caretaker also assured that the actress is stable now. She told ETimes, "Honestly, her family members have forbidden me to talk. But since you have spoken to the doctor already, I can only add that Surekhaji is stable and we came home on the 22nd evening."

The veteran actress was admitted to a suburban hospital in the city. Wishing her a healthy recovery, her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana had shared an adorable picture with the actress on social media. "Wish you a speedy recovery ma'am. Always with you," followed by a heart emoji Ayushmann wrote.

Credits :Etimes

