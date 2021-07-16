Surekha Sikri Passes Away: Netizens mourn the demise of 'livewire dadi' from Badhaai Ho; See Reactions

Surekha Sikri, 75-year-old actress, was suffering from complications after a second brain stroke and passed away on Friday morning.

In yet another major loss for the film industry in recent times, three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri, passed away on Friday. The Badhaai Ho star passed away following a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday. The 75-year-old actress was suffering from complications after a second brain stroke. The news of Sikri's passing away quickly made waves on social media and several netizens mourned her demise.

Sikri, who began working in the film industry back in the 70s, was fondly remembered by netizens. One fan called her the 'livewire dadi' from the film Badhaai Ho which earned her a national award. "The epic old woman (after Nirupa Roy) of the India cinema & TV soaps #SurekhaSikri will be missed! Super versatile & livewire dadi… RIP," the fan tweeted.

While another shared a still from Badhaai Ho and tweeted, "U will always be remembered. Below is one of the character I love the most. OM Shanti. #SurekhaSikri." A fan also thanked Sikri for gracing the silver screen with her presence. "Thank you for all those intense and wonderful performances. May you find peace in another world. #SurekhaSikri," the fan's tweet read.

Take a look at some of the early fan reactions to Surekha Sikri's demise:

Thank you for all those intense and wonderful performances. May you find peace in another world. #SurekhaSikri pic.twitter.com/zUjLEWxL9L — Deepa Buty () (@deepabuty) July 16, 2021

U will always be remembered. Below is one of the character I love the most. OM Shanti.#SurekhaSikri pic.twitter.com/GoHL3bMgq0 — All in One (@mayankm94847123) July 16, 2021

The epic old woman (after Nirupa Roy) of the India cinema & TV soaps #SurekhaSikri will be missed!

Super versatile & livewire dadi… RIP pic.twitter.com/sDEmxCgkiR — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) July 16, 2021

Rest in Peace Surekha Ji. You were simply outstanding. #SurekhaSikri pic.twitter.com/FFb4h1ueKQ — Sarah Hashmi (@SarahjuneHashmi) July 16, 2021

Shocking!! Will always remember her as DADI SAA.... May her divine soul rest in peace #SurekhaSikri #dadisaa #BalikaVadhu pic.twitter.com/qZKNLDIYKN — Prerna Kaushik (@prernakaushik27) July 16, 2021

what a loss.

You will always be remembered#SurekhaSikri ma'am.

May she rest in peace... — N. (@SilverShades24) July 16, 2021

The news of Surekha Sikri's passing away was released by her family via a statement. It read, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri, has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Rest In Peace, Surekha Sikri!

