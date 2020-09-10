Surekha Sikri's manager clarifies actress does not need financial help: Family is providing her best treatment

It was widely reported that Surekha Sikri and her family had approached film and TV industry acquaintances for financial help. However, her manager clarified all rumours.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri is currently in a hospital in Mumbai's suburbs after sge suffered a brain stroke. While get well soon wishes for the National-Award winning actress have been pouring in from the film and television fraternity, it was widely reported that Sikhri and her family had approached her industry acquaintances for financial help. As per reports, a nurse appealed to members of the film fraternity to help the actress in these tough times as other bigger hospitals had an exorbitant fees.

However, the 75-year-old actress long-time manager Vivek Sidhwani put rumours to rest. Speaking to Mid-day, he said, "That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now."

He added, "Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment. We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us."

As per reports, Sikhri suffered a brain stroke and was rushed to the suburban hospital's ICU. The 75-year-old actress has also been diagnosed with accumulation of fluid in the lungs, reported TOI. Wishing her a healthy recovery, her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share an adorable picture with the actress. "Wish you a speedy recovery ma'am. Always with you," followed by a heart emoji Ayushmann wrote.

