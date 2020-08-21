  1. Home
Suresh Raina shares it still hurts as pens a touching post for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘Truth will prevail

Suresh Raina took to his Twitter account and penned an emotional message for Sushant Singh Rajput.
The tragic and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the hearts of many. 

It’s been around two months since the late actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence, and it’s still an undigestable shock for his family, friends, fans, and followers. The late actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and his last film Dil Bechara was released recently. To date, the actor is being missed by his friends and family who often take to their social media account reminiscing about their days with him. 

The late actor’s family has alleged that he didn’t die by suicide but was murdered. The Supreme Court recently ordered Sushant’s death case to be handed over to the CBI. CSK’s vice-captain who had tweeted when the late actor passed away in June, recently took to his Twitter account and wrote a touching post once again saying that the truth will prevail. Suresh Raina uploaded a picture with him and the late actor and wrote, “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.” 

Here is Suresh Raina's post: 

Apart from his career in acting, Sushant was also highly fond of cricket, especially after he portrayed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The late actor also attended a number of IPL matches and met the captain and his team. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina recently announced his retirement from international cricket shortly after MS Dhoni confirmed his retirement as well. Raina will continue to play IPL matches, but he will not play foreign matches. 

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Strange that it doesn’t hurt Dhoni!

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Strange that it doesn’t hurt Dhoni!

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

We hope so but it means it’s a very well organized murder with high people involvement and Bollywood is the most corrupted industry in the world !

