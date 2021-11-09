Suresh Wadkar’s extremely happy about being honoured with Padma Shri award: Been waiting for long to get this

It was a busy day in the national capital on Monday as the city hosted the prestigious Padma Awards ceremony. Reportedly, around 119 people were felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the awardees was veteran singer Suresh Wadkar who was honoured with the Padma Shri award and he has been overwhelmed with the felicitation. Talking about the same, Wadkar stated that he has been waiting eagerly for this award and is extremely happy to receive it.

Sharing his excitement, Wadkar said, “It feels really special to receive the award under the tenures of Modi Ji and President Ram Nath Govind Ji. It's a big thing for me. I am extremely happy. I have been waiting for a long time to get this award and now I have finally received it”. To note, Suresh Wadkar has been entertaining the audience with his music for over 45 years now. Speaking about his journey he said, “I feel blessed on getting opportunities to work with big makers in the industry. There's no bigger achievement than people's love. Luckily, I have been able to achieve that through my work. It's every artist's dream to receive this award. I started singing from the age of 4 and till now have sung 30,000 to 40,000 songs”.

Apart from Suresh Wadkar, celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and late singer SP Balasubramaniam was also honoured with the Padma Shri award which is the fourth highest civilian award of the country.