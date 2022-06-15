Suriya confirms his cameo in Soorarai Pottru Remake; Says ‘To see Akshay Kumar as Vir was nostalgic’

Akshay Kumar has a knack for making the headlines especially on the professional front. The superstar often leaves his fans intrigued with his lineup of films. Of late, Akshay has been creating a buzz for his recent release Prithviraj which had opened to mixed reviews. And now, Akshay is back in the headlines and this time for his upcoming untitled movie which is a remake of Soorarai Pottru. The actor has begun shooting for the film which also stars Radhika Madan in the lead. Now, as per a recent update, Suriya has confirmed his cameo in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil drama.