Suriya confirms his cameo in Soorarai Pottru Remake; Says ‘To see Akshay Kumar as Vir was nostalgic’
Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the lead role in the Bollywood remake of Suriya’s Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru.
Akshay Kumar has a knack for making the headlines especially on the professional front. The superstar often leaves his fans intrigued with his lineup of films. Of late, Akshay has been creating a buzz for his recent release Prithviraj which had opened to mixed reviews. And now, Akshay is back in the headlines and this time for his upcoming untitled movie which is a remake of Soorarai Pottru. The actor has begun shooting for the film which also stars Radhika Madan in the lead. Now, as per a recent update, Suriya has confirmed his cameo in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil drama.
Credits: Suriya Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!