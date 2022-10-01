Suriya expresses gratitude after winning National Film Award in Best Actor category for Soorarai Pottru; READ

Feeling elated and humbled upon receiving the award, Suriya highlighted that he feels honoured and humbled upon receiving the award.

The name, Suriya, is roaring in the film industry today. And for good reasons. This is because actor Suriya has been conferred with the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The award was conferred to the actor by President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening in the national capital.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, he said, “Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury and the Government of India. A lot of emotions are running through my mind. I have a lot of people to thank...Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I will never forget."

“I have a lot of people to thank. To begin with, there is Sudha. This is her baby. The film gave a lot of hope to people in COVID-19 times. Then, of course, I thank my wife, Jyothika. Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I will never forget (sic)," Suriya added.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil film based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Apart from Suriya, the cast of the film includes actors namely Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, and Karunas, among others. This film was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.

Along with Suriya, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also received a national film award in the Best Actor category for his role in the film Tanhaji.

