Surprised Parineeti Chopra reminds Jeej Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra 'family is here' on their 'snack' PIC

and Nick Jonas have been the talk of the town due to their social media PDA and on Monday, they took it to a whole new level with a glimpse of their Steamy Sunday in photos. However, while the swimsuit photo of Priyanka was stunning enough to grab the limelight, it was 's cheeky comment that stole the show. Seeing her 'Jeej' Nick relishing his 'snack' Priyanka in a swimsuit, Parineeti reminded the couple that they had family members on social media too.

Taking to the comment section of Nick and Priyanka's PDA moment, Parineeti wrote, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed." The cheeky comment by Parineeti left several netizens in splits. Later, Priyanka even shared a stunning click of herself in a bikini as she soaked in the sun on a Sunday afternoon and left her fans in awe of her beach look. However, in all the buzz, Parineeti's hilarious comment impressed netizens the most.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Parineeti has been in the headlines over her vacay photos. Her recent video of driving around the city and claiming that 'girls can drive' went viral on social media.

On the work front, Parineeti has had a good year as 3 of her films released on OTT platforms, theatres and managed to impress her fans. Her film Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar won her a lot of praise for her performance. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti was seen with .

Also Read|‘Nayi body, naye demands’: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor engage in fun social media banter