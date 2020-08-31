Sushan Singh Rajput's niece Mallika throws shade on Lakshmi Manchu's selective reaction in her latest tweet
Earlier on Monday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had re-tweeted Lakshmi's post, agreeing with her.
Mallika took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Lakshmi's note condemning the media trials of Rhea, who has been accused of abetment to suicide in Sushant's death by the late actor's family.
Mallika wrote: "I'm surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what ‘pain of a family' and ‘standing up for a colleague' means."
@sardesairajdeep @Tweet2Rhea @itsSSR . Wake up my industry friends... stop this lynching. #letthetruthprevail pic.twitter.com/5SCEX8Un8H
— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 30, 2020
Lakshmi in her tweet had demanded justice for both Sushant and Rhea. She added that she would want her colleagues to stand up for her if she ever faced the situation that Rhea was currently going through.
In the tweet, Lakshmi discussed the recent interview Rhea gave, adding that "media trials" have made "monster out of a girl".
